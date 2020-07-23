Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Sachin Pilot files petition in Raj HC to make Centre respondent to writ petition

Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs file petition before Rajasthan HC to make Centre party respondent to writ petition
Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs have filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court pleading that the Union of India to be made a party respondent to the writ petition in the interest of justice and law. The petition, filed through counsels S Hari Haran, Divyesh Maheshwari, said that "the petitioner has challenged the constitutional validity of Para 2 (1) (a) of the Schedule X of the Constitution of India", therefore, it added that the Union of India is required to be made a party to the present proceedings. It also said that the inclusion of the Centre will not cause any prejudice to any party.
Gehlot writes to Modi, alleges attempts to throw Raj govt
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been fighting rebellion from his political rival Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention towards the alleged horse trading going on in the state to topple the government. Gehlot questioned Modi asking, "How can the ruling party at the Centre play the main role in the conspiracy to topple the state government leaving aside its priority to tackle corona management?"
