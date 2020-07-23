Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Sachin Pilot files petition in Raj HC to make Centre respondent to writ petition

Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs have filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court pleading that the Union of India to be made a party respondent to the writ petition in the interest of justice and law. The petition, filed through counsels S Hari Haran, Divyesh Maheshwari, said that "the petitioner has challenged the constitutional validity of Para 2 (1) (a) of the Schedule X of the Constitution of India", therefore, it added that the Union of India is required to be made a party to the present proceedings. It also said that the inclusion of the Centre will not cause any prejudice to any party.