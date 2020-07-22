Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Raj Speaker to file petition in SC over HC direction on disqualification notices

Rajasthan Speaker to file petition in Supreme Court over HC direction to defer action on disqualification notices
Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file SLP in Supreme Court, said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.
Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Cong MLA who claimed he was offered 'bribe'
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to party MLA Giriraj Malinga, for claiming that the former had offered him money to join the BJP. "Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga for his Rs 35 crore bribery allegation," a source close to Pilot told ANI.
