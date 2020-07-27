Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Raj Guv returns file seeking permission for calling special assembly session

Taking part in the Congress' online campaign to "expose" the "BJP's designs to violate" constitutional and democratic norms, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that "democracy is in danger" and the entire country is "worried by the way elected governments are being toppled". The party on Sunday carried out the "SpeakUpForDemocracy" online campaign to back Gehlot amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, and plans for nationwide protests to ramp up the pressure. "Today, the entire country is worried because democracy is in danger. The 'SpeakUpForDemocracy' programme has its own message. Common people will have to understand and those in the government also will have to understand... the atmosphere in the country is worrisome," Gehlot said in a statement.