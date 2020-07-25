Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Congress to protests at all district headquarters in Raj today

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday asked the Ashok Gehlot government why it wanted to call an assembly session to secure a vote of confidence if it already has the majority.

The governor posed the query in a six-point questionnaire entailing a note sent by the Raj Bhawan on Friday evening to the state government's Parliament Affairs Department, the Raj Bhawan said in a statement. In his note to the state government, Governor Mishra emphasized that "no one is above the Constitutional dignity and no pressure politics should be resorted to." As per the statement, Mishra, detailing the circumstances in which the Raj Bhawan sent the missive to the state government, said, "The state government had submitted a letter to the Raj Bhawan on July 23 night for convening an assembly session at extremely short notice."