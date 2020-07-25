India

Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Congress to protests at all district headquarters in Raj today

By FPJ Web Desk

Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session, in a dramatic show of strength hours after the Sachin Pilot camp secured protection for now from disqualification from the House. The Rajasthan HC ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by the Speaker.

Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters in Rajasthan today against Bharatiya Janata Party's "conspiracy to murder democracy".

Rahul alleges BJP conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government, urges Governor to call assembly session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down party government in Rajasthan and said the state Governor should call an assembly session so that the truth comes out before people. Gandhi's remarks have come amid a factional fight in the state Congress between camps led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Why vote of confidence in assembly needed if govt enjoys majority, Raj guv asks govt

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday asked the Ashok Gehlot government why it wanted to call an assembly session to secure a vote of confidence if it already has the majority.

The governor posed the query in a six-point questionnaire entailing a note sent by the Raj Bhawan on Friday evening to the state government's Parliament Affairs Department, the Raj Bhawan said in a statement. In his note to the state government, Governor Mishra emphasized that "no one is above the Constitutional dignity and no pressure politics should be resorted to." As per the statement, Mishra, detailing the circumstances in which the Raj Bhawan sent the missive to the state government, said, "The state government had submitted a letter to the Raj Bhawan on July 23 night for convening an assembly session at extremely short notice."

Congress MLAs stage sit-in at Raj Bhawan, sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram

