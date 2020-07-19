Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt over phone-tapping issue

MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt over phone-tapping issue
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan over the phone-tapping issue in the state, sources informed on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter of phone tapping in connection with the Rajasthan political crisis and raised several questions over whether the Congress indulged in phone tapping.
BTP MLAs support Gehlot govt, committed to providing stability: Rajasthan Congress chief
Newly-appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday that Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs have supported Ashok Gehlot government from the beginning and continue to support it. "Two BTP MLAs Rajkumar Roat and Ram Prasad Dindor have supported our government from the very beginning and it continues. They have expressed satisfaction with the work done by the government. They are committed to providing stability to Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government," Dotasra said at a press conference.
