Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt over phone-tapping issue

Newly-appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday that Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs have supported Ashok Gehlot government from the beginning and continue to support it. "Two BTP MLAs Rajkumar Roat and Ram Prasad Dindor have supported our government from the very beginning and it continues. They have expressed satisfaction with the work done by the government. They are committed to providing stability to Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government," Dotasra said at a press conference.