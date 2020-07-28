India

Updated on
LIVE

Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: As Raj CLP seeks Prez intervention, Gehlot speaks to PM on state imbroglio

By FPJ Web Desk

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he has spoken to PM Narendra Modi to apprise him of the political situation in the state and he has promised him to "get the matter seen". Gehlot said he also wrote to the prime minister a few days back over the issue, even as the Congress Legislature Party sent a memorandum to President Kovind, seeking his intervention to facilitate an assembly session.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot
ANI Photo

Siddaramaiah says BJP trying to destabilise Congress government in Rajasthan

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan. "It is the duty of the Governor to act according to the decision of the state cabinet. But he is acting like a central government puppet," he said at a protest organised here by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). He said the Congress is protesting across the country to save democracy and save the constitution. "We are not fighting through violence. We are protesting peacefully. The Constitution has given the right to protest in a democratic system," he said.

Gehlot govt in majority, wants to convene Assembly session to discuss pertinent issues: Cong

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government is in majority and wants to convene State Assembly session to discuss pertinent issues including COVID-19, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Monday. "Rajasthan Government led by Ashok Gehlot is in majority and wants to convene State Assembly session. We want to discuss important matters including COVID-19 with the opposition in the Assembly," Pande told reporters here. Earlier, a senior MLA and one of the staunch supporters of Sachin Pilot, Hemaram Choudhary, has claimed that 10-15 legislators of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with them. He added that they will switch sides once they are set free.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in