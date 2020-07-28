Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: As Raj CLP seeks Prez intervention, Gehlot speaks to PM on state imbroglio

Siddaramaiah says BJP trying to destabilise Congress government in Rajasthan
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan. "It is the duty of the Governor to act according to the decision of the state cabinet. But he is acting like a central government puppet," he said at a protest organised here by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). He said the Congress is protesting across the country to save democracy and save the constitution. "We are not fighting through violence. We are protesting peacefully. The Constitution has given the right to protest in a democratic system," he said.
Gehlot govt in majority, wants to convene Assembly session to discuss pertinent issues: Cong
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government is in majority and wants to convene State Assembly session to discuss pertinent issues including COVID-19, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Monday. "Rajasthan Government led by Ashok Gehlot is in majority and wants to convene State Assembly session. We want to discuss important matters including COVID-19 with the opposition in the Assembly," Pande told reporters here. Earlier, a senior MLA and one of the staunch supporters of Sachin Pilot, Hemaram Choudhary, has claimed that 10-15 legislators of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with them. He added that they will switch sides once they are set free.
