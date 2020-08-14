Rajasthan crisis latest updates: Ashok Gehlot govt wins trust vote in Assembly

"The vote of confidence which was brought by the govt has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan Assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of the government," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely, he added.

"Earlier, I was part of the govt but now I am not. It is not important where one sits, but what is in the hearts and minds of people. As far as the seating pattern is considered, it is decided by speaker & party & I don't want to comment on it," Pilot said.