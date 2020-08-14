Rajasthan crisis latest updates: Ashok Gehlot govt wins trust vote in Assembly

Despite attempts by Opposition, results in favour of govt, says Sachin Pilot
"The vote of confidence which was brought by the govt has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan Assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of the government," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot.
This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely, he added.
"Earlier, I was part of the govt but now I am not. It is not important where one sits, but what is in the hearts and minds of people. As far as the seating pattern is considered, it is decided by speaker & party & I don't want to comment on it," Pilot said.
Ashok Gehlot govt wins trust vote in Rajasthan Assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led government wins the no confidence motion by voice vote in the Rajasthan Assembly. The Assembly has been suspended till August 21.
CM Gehlot in the Assembly said, "Are agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department not being misused in the country? When you hold conversation on telephone, don't you say the other person to join you on FaceTime and WhatsApp. Is this good thing in a democracy?"
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says it will be victory of truth in assembly
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said it would be "a victory of truth" during the assembly session that began on Friday. The Congress government has said Gehlot will seek a vote of confidence after the opposition BJP said it will move a motion of no confidence against it. The session comes after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. With the disgruntled MLAs back in the party-fold, following the intervention of the top leadership, the Congress is likely to pass the floor test.