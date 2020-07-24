Rajasthan Crisis Latest Update: Assembly session 'very soon', will prove majority, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan SOG says its DSP stopped, investigation letter given to resort manager at Manesar police naka
Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) said on Thursday that its DSP Kamal Singh, who was sent to Manesar to get records in connection with the purported audio-tapes related to the alleged horse-trading, was stopped by Haryana police. It also said that manager of resort in Manesar was later called to the Police Naka, where Singh was stopped, and the letter seeking records for investigation was given to him there.
Assembly session 'very soon', will prove majority: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. "The session of the assembly will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are united," Gehlot told reporters.
He hoped that some of the dissident MLAs, who are led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will also attend the session when it is called "very soon". "Without them too, we have a full majority and will go to the House on the basis of this majority, and we will prove it," he said. The indication that the Gehlot government is preparing for a floor test in the assembly comes day ahead of the expected pronouncement of a high court order on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to the rebel MLAs.
Rajasthan HC to pass orders on plea of MLAs; directions subject to outcome of Speaker's appeal: SC
The Supreme Court Thursday refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing order on a plea of sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court. Observing that "voice of dissent" in a democracy cannot be shut down, the apex court refused to accept the request of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to either stay the matter pending before the high court or transfer it to the apex court.
