Rajasthan Crisis Latest Update: Assembly session 'very soon', will prove majority, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. "The session of the assembly will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are united," Gehlot told reporters.

He hoped that some of the dissident MLAs, who are led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will also attend the session when it is called "very soon". "Without them too, we have a full majority and will go to the House on the basis of this majority, and we will prove it," he said. The indication that the Gehlot government is preparing for a floor test in the assembly comes day ahead of the expected pronouncement of a high court order on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to the rebel MLAs.