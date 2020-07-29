Rajasthan Crisis: A long list of Governors taking controversial decisions

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan after former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's rebellion, Governor Kalraj Mishra for the second time turned down the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government’s request to convene a special session of the Assembly.

The pre-conditions put forth by the Governor are: There should be a mandatory 21-day advance intimation before the session; guaranteed social distancing and safety of 1,200 persons, which includes 200 MLAs and 1,000 others who would be present in the Assembly; last, but not the least, in case there is a floor test, then complete transparency and videography of the same should be done.

Mishra’s refusal has once again brought into focus the controversial decisions taken by the Governors in recent times.

In Maharashtra, the early morning oath-taking of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in November last year without ascertaining that the two had enough numbers to form the government raised a lot of questions on Governor BS Koshiyari. Even after the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi came into power, Koshiyari and the government have been at loggerheads. Recently, the govt's decision to cancel the final year exams amid COVID-19 pandemic was heavily panned by the Governor.

In Karnataka, with 104 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the BJP was the single largest party, while the JD(S)-Congress coalition which was formed after the election results were declared, had 116 legislators. However, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. He also gave the saffron party 15 days to prove his majority on the floor. Critics said that the period was too long and will encourage horse-trading. Some even on to call him a "stooge" of the BJP.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been in the midst of controversies in the recent times.

The role of the Governors have not only come under question during the present BJP rule but even when the Congress was in power, they were accused of misusing the office for political gains.