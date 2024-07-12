 Rajasthan Crime: Karni Sena Chief Shiv Singh Sekhawat Shot At In Jaipur, 4 Held; VIDEOS Surface
As per initial information, dispute between the two factions of Rashtriya Karni Sena in Jaipur on Friday led to firing between Mahipal Singh Makrana and Shiv Singh Shekhawat. The police has arrested 4 accused in the matter so far.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Jaipur: Karni Sena chief, Shiv Singh Sekhawat, was shot at on Friday |

Jaipur, July 12: Karni Sena chief, Shiv Singh Sekhawat, was allegedly shot at in Rajasthan's Jaipur following a conflict on Friday evening. However, the bullet escaped Shiv Singh, according to reports. There was no immediate update on Shiv Singh's condition or nature of wound.

As per initial information, dispute between two factions of the Rashtriya Karni Sena in Jaipur on Friday led to firing between Mahipal Singh Makrana and Shiv Singh Shekhawat.

The entire incident reportedly took place at the Jaipur office of Shiv Singh Sekhawat.

Several videos related to the incident went viral on social media platform X.

In the video, Shiv Singh Sekhawat is seen surrounded by people as he is down on the ground struggling to talk to get up. Blood can be seen on his clothes in the video.

Police soon reached the spot and arrested 4 accused of opening firing, said reports.

Rajasthan Crime: Karni Sena Chief Shiv Singh Sekhawat Shot At In Jaipur, 4 Held; VIDEOS Surface

