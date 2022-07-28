Rajasthan cow slaughter: Curfew in two villages, internet shut down after clashes erupt in Hanumangarh

Photo: Twitter/ screen grab

The controversy that started over alleged cow slaughter in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan has now deepened following which a curfew has been imposed in two villages amid clashes between the state police and locals over the incident.

A heavy police force has been also deployed in the entire area while the internet services have been shut down.

While the police and the administration are also closely monitoring the suspects, at least 45 people have been detained so far after incidents of stone-pelting and lathi-charge.

The incident:

Locals of Chidiyagandhi village alleged that on July 10, an incident of cow slaughter was reported from the Chiriya Gandhi panchayat on the occasion of Eid. It has been confirmed in the FSL report as well. The report mentioned that the Islamists had slaughtered a cow on the occasion of Eid.

Villgers' protest:

Amid the incident, the villagers staged a Dharna on July 21 here, demanding legal action against those who were allegedly involved in cow slaughter during Eid on July 10. Meanwhile, the situation deteriorated after the agitators were driven out of the protest site on Tuesday (July 19).

When the villagers took out a rally against the police action on Wednesday afternoon, the police resorted to a lathi charge for violating Section-144. In response to this, the villagers started stone-pelting and police had to use tear gas.

Curfew in two villages:

The situation became such that a curfew had to be imposed in Gandhibari and Chidiyagandhi, further, internet services had to be shut down and on top of that, a case was registered against 43 persons for violating Section 144 in which 45 were detained.

Bhirani SHO Omprakash Suthar was hit on the head, while some villagers also got injured during the clashes between the locals and the police. Additional forces have also been called to deploy in the area.

On July 10, a case of cow slaughter on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha came to light in Chidiyagandhi. Although the administration denied the incident, the FSL report confirmed that there was a cow slaughter done.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajay Singh Rathod said, "the police had to lathi-charge to maintain law and order in Chidiyagandhi. Tear gas was also used. Villagers pelted stones at the police, in which an SHO got injured. Violators of law and order will be dealt with strictly."

Speaking about the outrage over the incident, district Collector Nathmal Didel said that the situation is under control in both the villages. As a precautionary measure, a zero mobility curfew has been imposed in both villages. Internet will remain shut until further orders.