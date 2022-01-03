Rajasthan: COVID-19 restrictions re-imposed in state, schools closed for week in Jaipur

Jaipur: Looking at the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has once again put many curbs to control the spread of infection.

All government and private schools in Jaipur will remain closed for classes 1 to 8 from January 9 because of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state capital. The district collectors of other districts have been authorised to decide on continuing educational activities after discussion with the additional chief secretary of the education department.

Domestic travellers arriving in Rajasthan will have to produce double vaccine certificates or RT-PCR negative test reports not older than 72 hours.



The new guidelines have been issued after a meeting of CM Ashok Gehlot with experts, political parties, religious leaders and NGOs on Sunday evening.



Under the new guidelines, the government has put a cap of 100 people to attend weddings, public, social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, and religious functions and gatherings, while only 20 people will be allowed in the funeral.



Religious places will remain open but flowers-garlands, prasad, chadar, and other worship materials will not be allowed at religious places.

Universities and colleges will have to ensure that students and faculty are double vaccinated.



The government also directed all commercial establishments to ensure double vaccination of all staffers by January 31 and advised them to hold meetings, conferences and other such activities on virtual mode.



Notably, the number of cases COVID-19 cases are increasing every single day in Rajsthan and Jaipur has reported the bulk of the fresh Covid cases in the state. Of the 355 fresh cases reported by Rajasthan on Sunday, 224 were from Jaipur.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:05 PM IST