Rajasthan: Cousin arrested for rape, murder of 8-year-old in Pratapgarh

The 22-year-old cousin of an eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered has been arrested by police in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan.

The accused, Ghanshyam Mogya, has confessed to his crime, police said. The crime took place in Meghpura village under Chhoti Sadri police station on November 25.

Deputy superintendent of police, Kailash Chandra Boriwal said that the needle of suspicion fell on Ghanshyam after the villagers were questioned. They told police that he had not been seen since after the crime. He was not present at the cremation of the deceased, which strengthened the police’s suspicion.

Boriwal said the cousin who is unemployed was picked up from his home on Monday. After intensive questioning he confessed to his crime. He told police that he had picked up the girl who was sleeping next to her elder sister and took her to a field and raped the crying child.



Fearing that she would expose him, Ghanshyam strangulated her and threw the body in a dry well.



The girl’s body with injury marks on her head was recovered from the well on November 25.



Ironically, Ghanshyam’s father along with the victim’s father had filed a missing person report at the Chhoti Sadri police station on Wednesday after the girl went missing.



The victim’s father said he had gone to his farm on Tuesday night and his wife, and two daughters were home. He said the younger daughter was taken by unknown persons while she was sleeping next to her sister.



The next day when he returned, his wife told him their daughter was missing. The family searched for her but could not find her. Her father then filed a missing person report at the police station. Police personnel along with villagers searched for the girl whose body was eventually recovered from the well.



Ravindra Singh, SHO of Chhoti Sadri police station said the girl’s body was taken to the hospital where a medical board conducted the post mortem and doctors confirmed the rape.