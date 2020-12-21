Rajasthan: Congress wins 36 of 50 municipal boards, BJP reduced to 12

Jaipur: In a boost to the ruling Congress, the party won 36 of 50 municipal boards where elections for the posts of chairpersons were held.

The win comes as a relief to the Congress after its relatively poor showing in the recent panchayat polls.

The BJP managed to win only 12 municipal boards while independents won two as results came in on Sunday evening.

The results came as a shock for the BJP as in the 2015 elections, the saffron party had won 34 boards while Congress bagged 14 and two went to independents.

The Congress managed to get support of independents in 22 civic bodies and made their chairperson while in the remaining 14 they were able to bag the post of chairperson on their own.

The BJP was able to get support of independents only on eight civic bodies and managed four on their own.

In Jaipur district, the BJP faced a washout. Congress won on 9 of 10 municipal boards while one went to an independent

The Congress also swept all 11 municipal boards in Bharatpur and Dausa, leaving BJP empty-handed. Congress also won all three boards in Karauli district.

In Baran too, Congress won both boards.

In Dholpur, Congress won two boards while one went to an independent.

In Jodhpur, Congress and BJP won one board each and in Kota too the result was similar with both parties bagging one seat each.

In Alwar, BJP bagged our of the six boards with two going to Congress. In Sriganganagar district, the BJP and Congress won four boards each

Reacting to the victory, state Congress president Govind Dotasra said, “As elections to the posts of chairpersons in 50 civic bodies ended today, the Congress succeeded in winning in 36 boards while the BJP managed to win only 12 boards and secured only 24 per cent of the civic bodies. I thank all Congress workers and leaders for this result.”

The BJP meanwhile alleged that the Congress had misused state machinery. Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said, “For the first time in the civic elections there has been manipulation by the government on a large scale. The people of the state are watching everything.”