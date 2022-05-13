Rajasthan: Congress to revamp its organization after Chintan Shivir

Jaipur: The grand old party is to revamp its organizational structure in the coming days. 50 per cent of youth will be inducted into the party committees of every level. There will be an in house survey department, an assessment wing, party office bearers will have to step down after a stint of 5 years and one family one ticket formula will be implemented and the kin who wants to contest an election, has to work for at least for five years in the party.



These are the proposals that have been discussed in the panel formed for organizational change. "The panel has consensus on these issues and some of the issues have been discussed in Congress Working Committee (CWC) also. Now these will be discussed in Chintan Shivir and you will see a drastic change in the functioning of the party," said Ajai Maken, a member of the Organization panel, while addressing a press conference in Udaipur.



He said that the organizational structure of the party has not changed for decades and the party is lagging in the use of new tools of democracy. "The Shivir will change the functioning of the party and there will be big changes in the organization after this," said Maken. He said that all the proposals given by the panel will have a time limit and this is the best time to implement these changes as the elections of the organization are going on.



The proposed changes



- 50 per cent of the members of all committees of the party will be leaders below the age of 50 years.



- There will be an in house survey department that will conduct surveys throughout the year to get the feedback of the people on various issues.



- There will be an assessment wing in the party that will assess the work of office bearers and take action against those who are not performing well and are not following the discipline of the party.



- All office-bearers have to step down after a stint of 5 years. There will be a cooling period of 3 years if they are to be appointed again.



- The party will come up with a one-family ticket formula and the kins of the party leaders will get a chance to contest any election only after he or she has worked for the party for at least 5 years.



- There will be a unit called Mandal between the booth and the block unit. Every Mandal will have 15-20 booths under it and every block will have 5-6 Mandals under its control.



No question of Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as president



On the question of Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the president of the party during this Shivir, Maken said, "There is no such question as the elections of the party organization are going on and the president will be elected through this election.

ALSO READ Defamation: Rahul Gandhi seeks permanent exemption from appearing in court

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:58 PM IST