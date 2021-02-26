Rajasthan: Congress to host kisan mahapanchayats; kickoff by-poll campaign

Jaipur: The Congress party has planned two kisan mahapanchayats on Saturday as part of its farmer outreach and a platform to kick-off its campaign for the four assembly by-polls.

The kisan mahapanchayats will be held at Matra Kundiya village in Chittorgarh district and Dhaneru in Bikaner district.

Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara will be present. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is also likely to attend. Pilot, who has been holding separate kisan mahapanchayats, will likely be present in the meetings as the party wants to give a message of unity from the stage.

The assembly by-polls are to be held in Rajsamand, Sujangarh, Sahada and Vallabhnagar constituencies after the demise of the sitting MLAs. With a meeting in Matra Kundiya which is known as the Haridwar of the East with a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Congress is targeting the seats of Rajsamand, Vallabhnagar in Udaipur district and Sahada in Bhilwara district. All the seats fall in the vicinity of Chittorgarh.

With the meeting in Dhaneru, the Congress hopes to garner support for the Sujangarh assembly seat in Churu district which adjoins Bikaner district. Bikaner and Churu has a large presence of farmers whom the Congress hopes to woo with the rally.

Late Bhanwarlal Meghwal was the MLA from Sujangarh and the by-poll has been necessitated due to his demise. Now his son, who is the frontrunner for the ticket in the by-poll is actively rallying people for the farmers' meet.

To prepare for the Matra Kundiya meeting, four ministers are camping in the area. Ministers Harish Choudhary, Udailal Anjana and Arjun Bamaniya as well as former MLA Surendra Jadawat are in Matra Kundiya to oversee the preparations for the meet.

Meanwhile, state transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas is in Udaipur and is also overseeing preparations for the farmer meet. Khachariyawas met with Congress workers in Udaipur and asked them to ensure that there was a large turnout in the meeting. He said the echo of the farmers meeting should reach Delhi so that the central government is compelled to take back the three farm laws.

The transport department has provided buses to Congress workers to ferry people from all constituencies to the farmers meet.