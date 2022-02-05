Rajasthan: Congress to hold Chintan Shivir to have dialogue with disappointed MLAs

The budget session of the Rajasthan assembly will start on February 9th and the Congress party is going to hold a three day Chintan Shivir of its MLAs at a 5-star hotel in Jaipur from Sunday. This Shivir is being considered as an exercise to have a dialogue with annoyed MLAs who were waiting for ministership or some political appointment.



The three days long Shivir will be attended by all Congress, independent and Congress turned BSP MLAs who are supporting the Congress government in the state.



CM Ashok Gehlot, party state in charge Ajai Makan and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara will also stay in the Shivir with MLAs.

‘The senior party leaders will address the MLAs and listen to their suggestions to strengthen the party as their role is important in party activities,’ said PCC president Govind Singh Doatasra.



‘Some of our MLAs are annoyed as their expectations have not been fulfilled till now especially those who are supporting us as independents and those who came from BSP and as the session is expected to be full of action, the unity of party legislatures on the floor of the house is very important. The Shivir is an exercise to give a message to the MLAs to maintain unity during the session,’ said a senior MLA on anonymity.



Notably, the session is expected to be stormy as the Gehlot government is facing a hard time on the law and order front in the state. The recent incident of alleged rape of a physically challenged minor in Alwar and alleged involvement of some party leaders in recently exposed question paper leak of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) have become big political issues in the state.



The opposition Bjp is demanding a CBI probe in the paper leak case of REET examination and is putting pressure on the government with continuous agitations. The party is planning to raise these issues vigorously during the assembly session as well. Bjp MLAs have sent more than 50 questions to the assembly on these issues so far.

