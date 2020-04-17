Rajasthan Congress MLA tours his constituency asking people to stay home and reassure them amid COVID-19 outbreak

In a unique case of public representatives unobtrusively supporting the administration, Nawalgarh Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma has taken to touring the villages of his constituency to urge people to respect the lockdown and stay home.

With a loudspeaker in his hand he travels along with the government convoy and urges people to stay home and assures them that no one would go hungry and that food would reach everyone. The plan is to cover every panchayat and ensure that they are getting food and rations.