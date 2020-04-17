Rajasthan Congress MLA tours his constituency asking people to stay home and reassure them amid COVID-19 outbreak

In a unique case of public representatives unobtrusively supporting the administration, Nawalgarh Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma has taken to touring the villages of his constituency to urge people to respect the lockdown and stay home.
With a loudspeaker in his hand he travels along with the government convoy and urges people to stay home and assures them that no one would go hungry and that food would reach everyone. The plan is to cover every panchayat and ensure that they are getting food and rations.
Speaking to FPJ Sharma said, “I am offering my services to assist the administration. We have to make the people aware of the situation and tell them not get scared. People are Navalgarh are following all instructions and thankfully we do not have a single case. People can inform us about their requirements in terms of food and rations. We will also urge all those have the means to take responsibility of supporting their lesser able neighbours.”
Nawalgarh falls under the Jhunjhunu district that has registered 36 COVID19 positive cases.
Sharma was the minister of state in the Ashok Gehlot government formed in 2008 and his appeal strikes a chord with the people as he has developed an individual connection with almost every village of his constituency Nawalgarh, that falls in the Jhunjhunu district.
By organising inter village cricket tournaments, this young legislator manages to stay in direct touch with the youth and thereby their families. This has served him politically too as when he was denied a ticket in 2013 he contested on his own steam; albeit on a BSP ticket and managed to win. His strong grass root support served to get a Congress ticket in 2018.
