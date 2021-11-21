e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

Rajasthan: Congress leaders, MLAs meet at state party office ahead of oath-taking ceremony

Ministers in Congress-ruled Rajasthan had resigned during a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here on Saturday evening
PTI
Congress leaders meet at state party office | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Congress leaders, including the MLAs who are going to take oath as ministers on Sunday, assembled at party's state office here for a meeting.

From the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office, they will head to the Raj Bhawan for the oath taking ceremony, which will take place at 4 pm.

Ministers in Congress-ruled Rajasthan had resigned during a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here on Saturday evening, ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

Fifteen ministers- 11 cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS)- will take oath. The 11 cabinet ministers include three who have been elevated from MoS to cabinet rank.

Only three ministers-- Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma-- have been dropped while other ministers have been retained in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet.

In addition to them, 12 new ministers are being inducted. With the induction of 12 new ministers, the number of council of ministers in the the state will reach 30.

The council of ministers in Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 04:09 PM IST
