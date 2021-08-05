Rajasthan: Congress leaders eagerly waiting for proposed cabinet rejig; state party in-charge Ajay Maken leaves for Delhi

Jaipur: The Congressmen of Rajasthan are eagerly waiting for a proposed cabinet rejig and key political appointments as it has been a week now when in charge of Rajasthan Congress Ajay Maken had held a series of meetings with party MLAs and left for Delhi with a hint of good news soon. In the meantime in a new development the state election commission has declared parnchyat raj institutions elections in six districts of the state.

Ajay Maken was in Jaipur last week and stayed here for three days hold one-to-one meetings with party MLAs and party officials and before leaving to Delhi hinted that some of the ministers are ready to work for the organization. It was considered as a clear indication that cabinet rejig to be held soon, but now it has been a week and the party workers are eyeing party high command for a final call.

In the meantime, a review meeting of implementation of party manifesto in Rajasthan by Tamrdhwaj Sahu, the chairman of nation manifesto committee of the party and visits of PCC presidents of Haryana and Karnataka had raised many speculations.

Sources in the party said that it should not have taken this much time and now it seems that there is something that has to be cleared as it is not an easy task. Three factions within the party including Gehlot loyalists, Sachin Pilot followers and the independents and Congress turned BSP MLAs that have laid claim to Cabinet vacancies. It is being said that Gehlot wants an expansion instead of a reshuffle as it may not only form a new dissident faction but somehow will give a message that those who stood by the party in crisis are being punished, while the other faction wants a reshuffle.

Still, aspirants are confident for a decision soon. ‘It may be possible that some last time exercise is going on but the decision will come out soon and the state will have some new faces as ministers on Independence Day,’ said one of the senior leaders of the party.

In the meantime the state election commission has declared elections of panchayat raj institutions in six districts namely Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Dousa, Sirohi and Sawai Madhopur of the state and it is believed that now the process of cabinet rejig has to be hold up for some time as model code of conduct has come in to force in these districts. Besides this any big political move can adversely affect the election results for Congress.