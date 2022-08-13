Rajasthan: Congress in ground survey mode ahead of 2023 polls

Photo: Representative Image

Facing the challenge of factionalism in the party, the ruling Congress is heading for a survey in Rajasthan. As per sources, a data analysis firm has been hired for this and the aim is to take the feedback from the ground as the state is to go for polls in December 2023.

The survey is focused on the performance of the state government and the MLAs of Congress. Besides this, the party is also keen to know the mood of the people regarding the leadership in the state.

The party is busy with organizational elections these days which will be over by the end of this month. A new team of office bearers from state to block level will take over after this and then the party will begin its poll preparations.

"Before going in the field for elections, the party wants to know the mood of the people, especially on the issue of leadership as the factions on the leadership is the biggest challenge the party is facing since July 2020 when CM Ashok Gehlot faced the rebel act of the then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot," said a senior MLA of the party on anonymity.

Though most of the MLAs have stood firm with CM Gehlot whenever he asked for support, whether it was at the time of the political crisis of July 2020 or at the time of recently held Rajysabha polls where he successfully managed the victory of all three candidates of the party.

"But the challenge of factionalism is still there as now the time is coming for elections and the fight for getting hold over the party will intensify," said the sources in the party.