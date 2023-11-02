Rajasthan: Congress Goes Saffron With Ex-BJP Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati Joining Party | FPJ

Jaipur: Following the soft Hindutva agenda this time the Congress in Rajasthan goes saffron on Thursday with the joining of Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati. The Sadhvi belongs to the family of freedom fighter and martyr Henu Kalani.

'There is no hypocrisy in the name of religion in Congress. The good works will speak for themselves and Congress will form the government,' said Sadhvi after joining the party in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot and party in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Jaipur.

Anadi Saraswati's original name is Mamta Kalani and she comes from the Sindhi community. She is the granddaughter of Hemu Kalani, who was martyred during the freedom movement in Rajasthan.

It is believed that the Congress Party may field Anadi Saraswati as its candidate from Ajmer North Assembly Constituency which is a Sindhi community-dominated seat and has been held by the Bharatiya Janata Party for a long time. Vasudev Devnani has been winning elections from here for four consecutive times and Congress was looking for a strong candidate against him.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati joins Congress in the presence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress In Charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa pic.twitter.com/fI7X8P1Cc3 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Sadhvi promises her allegiance with Congress

After joining the party, Sadhvi said that today was a very revolutionary day in her life as she joined a party where there is no hypocrisy in the name of religion. ' Some people just say but we do what we say. We want to work. One does not become a cow devotee just by saying, one has to work for it and the Congress government has proved it by spending ₹3000 crore for cows,' said Anadi Saraswati

CM Ashok Gehlot said that it is a matter of pride for us that Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati, who belongs to the family of martyr Hemu Kalani, has taken membership of the party today. He said.' as far as Hindutva is concerned, BJP has never done as much work for mother cows as our government has done. We created the department of cow rearing and spent Rs 3000 crore. Politics in the name of religion is not going to work. The government of Rajasthan is taking everyone along. The schemes we have brought are not available anywhere in the country.'

