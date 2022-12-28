Rajasthan Congress chief asks leaders to leave factionalism: 'Elections are above all'

Govind Singh Dotasra |

As the state enters the election year, the ongoing tussle of power between two top leaders of Rajasthan Congress has now started worrying the party organisation. This was seen in the party's one-day convention held in Jaipur on Wednesday where the state party president Govind Singh Dotasra had to ask the leaders to keep aside groupism and think of elections.

Dotasra said, "elections are above all. This mine and yours, this group, that group, this caste, that caste, all these things have to be left. Our caste and our religion is only Congress party."

Dotasra said this in the presence of both CM Ashok Gehlot and his political opponent Sachin Pilot.

The convention was held to discuss the budget proposals to be sent to the government by the party and the organizational issues.

Dotasra said, "we all have to repeat the government in 2023 and it will repeat only when we tell the plans of the government to people. The party has to listen to the grievances of the workers who put their blood and sweat to form our government. Enthusiasm has to be instilled in them." He said that the organization will have to be more active, everyone will have to work. "Our job is to strengthen the Congress party and if we work together then there is no reason why we will not repeat in 2023 with a historic majority," added the party chief.

Dotasra also asked the newly appointed party in-charge Sukhjindar Singh Randhwa to fill the vacant posts of the organization soon.

It is to mention here that though there was a ceasefire between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot because of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra but the relations are still not normal between both the leaders.

Gehlot’s minister says 'paper leak is a big failure'

In the meantime, one of Gehlot’s ministers Rajendra Gudha has said that the recent question paper leak of the senior teacher recruitment examination is a big failure of the government. "It is the responsibility of the government; it is our failure that we are not able to conduct fair exams. Papers are getting out and we are unable to take action. There is a lot of despair in the youth," said Gudha to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Gudha said that the paper out episode alone will eat up all the work done by the government so far. "The youth of our state who are preparing for this exam are disappointed. There was a feeling of utter despair," said the minister.