Rajasthan: Congress, BJP leaders trade barbs over PM Narendra Modi's beard

Jaipur: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s beard has triggered the latest war of words between Congress and BJP leaders in Rajasthan.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and state transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas’s comments that sporting a long beard does not make one Rabidnranath Tagore led to leaders trading barbs on social media.

Dotasara made the comment at a press conference in Jaisalmer on Saturday. He said that by growing a beard, one does not become Rabindranath Tagore.

In reply, union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "Carry on Govind bhai. By the time Congress moves beyond Tagore’s beard, grandmother’s nose and namdar’s name, the country will have left all these things far behind."