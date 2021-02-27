Rajasthan: Congress, BJP leaders trade barbs over PM Narendra Modi's beard

Jaipur: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s beard has triggered the latest war of words between Congress and BJP leaders in Rajasthan.
State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and state transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas’s comments that sporting a long beard does not make one Rabidnranath Tagore led to leaders trading barbs on social media.
Dotasara made the comment at a press conference in Jaisalmer on Saturday. He said that by growing a beard, one does not become Rabindranath Tagore.
In reply, union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "Carry on Govind bhai. By the time Congress moves beyond Tagore’s beard, grandmother’s nose and namdar’s name, the country will have left all these things far behind."
In reply, Dotasara tweeted, "You are a glib talker, Mr minister. But how about doing some work? Do the works of the people of Rajasthan and take back the three black farm laws or in the next election neither your bearded baba will be of help nor your shaiyari."
Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati also took a jibe at Dotasara. He said that Congress leaders want to be like Rahul Gandhi and not like Rabindranath Tagore.
Khachariyawas’s comment came while he was addressing Congress workers in Bhatewar village in Udaipur district on Friday. He said by growing a long beard, Modi thinks he has become Rabindranath Tagore. But he has forgotten that Tagore gave India ‘Jan Gan, Man’, Modi has only given us empty talk.
