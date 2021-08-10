Rajasthan: Colleges, universities, coaching institutions likely to reopen next week

Jaipur: The colleges, universities and coaching institutions may reopen in Rajasthan from next week while the school students may have to wait till September. A ministerial sub-committee constituted to suggest the dates and SOP for reopening of educational institutions have indicated this after its meeting today.

The sub-committee headed by Health minister Raghu Sharma held the second meeting on this issue on Tuesday. "We have discussed all the issues and will send a report to CM Ashok Gehlot today as he will make the final decision on this," said Govind Singh Dotasara, the education minister and the member of the sub-committee. He said that the committee is more in favour of reopening the higher education institutions and coaching centres first and then schools. Although he did not mention the date it is believed that the colleges, universities and coaching centres in the state may reopen from next week.

It is to note that the educational institutions had to be closed in March this year due to the second wave of Covid. The state cabinet had given in-principle approval to reopen educational institutions in its meeting held last month and the education minister Dotasara had announced that the offline classes of the students from playgroup to 12th and other higher classes will resume from 2nd August. The decision of the government was strongly opposed by the parents' bodies who said that the government should first ensure the safety of the children, then only schools should be reopened.

Looking at the reaction, CM Gehlot constituted a ministerial sub-committee to suggest the dates and standard operating procedure for reopening of the institutions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:37 PM IST