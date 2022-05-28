Rajasthan: 'CM will make the right decision', says Ashok Chandna after meeting Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Ashok Chandna after meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot expressed his displeasure over the chain of command in the state cabinet and announced his intentions of stepping after his ‘humiliating ministerial post’.

Chandna appealed to the CM to relieve him from his ministerial post after Thursday's attack on Gehlot's Principal Secretary Kuldeep Ranka, saying that all his departments should be handed over to Ranka. Taking to Twitter Chandana said, "CM is the guardian of Rajasthan Congress. Whatever decision he will take will be the right one."

Chandna was initially denied meeting with CM Gehlot on Friday afternoon but finally managed to meet late in the evening. The meeting lasted for hardly 10 minutes and following the meeting, Chandna tweeted, "there was a meaningful and lengthy discussion on all subjects with Honourable Chief Minister.. he is the guardian of the Rajasthan Congress family, whatever decision he will take be the right one. BJP (has to) set its house in order. Congress is united and mobilised for mission 2023."

It was almost the opposite of what he had tweeted on Thursday night when he attacked Ranka and said that he be relieved of the ministerial duties since Ranka was behaving like a minister of all departments.

This was considered a setback for Gehlot as Chandna is known to be close to him and it was a direct attack on his office. Though Gehlot in public said that it should not be taken seriously, sources have claimed that the CM was very annoyed with this incident and was not even ready to meet with Chandna.

It came as a blow to the Congress party as the crucial Rajya Sabha election is ongoing and apart from Chandna, some other MLAs of the party have also targeted the hierocracy of the state government in the recent past.

