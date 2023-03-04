Rajasthan: CM Gehlot welcomes defamation case, calls Gajendra Shekhawat a 'scamster'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot |

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has welcomed the defamation case filed against him by union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and said that at least now the case will move forward. He not only alleged that Shekhwat and his family are accused in the case but even called Gajendra Singh a scamster.

"I welcome the case filed by Gajendra Singh. At least on this pretext the case will move forward and it would be good for the poor people who have lost their money in the Sanjivani scam,’" said Gehlot talking to the media in Jaipur.

PM Modi has made such scamster a minister: Gehlot



Gehlot said- "I regret that PM Modi has made such a scamster a minister. How can you keep such a scamster in your cabinet? It is all there in papers that there is a mess. The central government has appointed a liquidator. This man doesn't even feel ashamed. He doesn't even talk to the victims in the Sanjeevani scam."

Gehlot once again alleged that Gajendra Singh and his family are accused in this case and said, "There has been embezzlement. His people are sitting in jail. Gajendra Singh himself is the accused, his wife, brother-in-law, and his father's name are there in the case. His mother has passed away, her name is also there. He should be ashamed."

Why no ED raids in Sanjeevani scam? Asks Gehlot

Taking a dig at the raids of ED, Gehlot said that the Sanjivani case is perfect for an ED raid. "ED is conducting raids across the country, why not on Sanjeevani? Amit Shah is the cooperatives minister. He should take action."

Notably, Gehlot had made the same accusations on Shekhawat last month. Gehlot had alleged that Shekhawat has been charged under the same sections as other arrested accused in the Sanjivnin case.

While responding to Gehlot’s charges Shekhawat had said that Gehlot was trying to defame him. He claimed that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police has filed three charge sheets in the Sanjivini case in court but did not mention him or anyone from his family as being involved in the case.

It is to mention here that Gehlot and Shekhwat are arch rivals as both are from Jodhpur and Shekhwat defeated Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in the last Loksabha elections. Gehlot has also been accusing Gajendra Singh of being the main character behind the conspiracy to topple his government.