Rajasthan: CM Gehlot urges pvt, govt colleges to telecast Budget live in campuses; seeks number of students viewing his speech

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot urges pvt, govt colleges to telecast Budget live in campuses; sought number of students viewing his speech | Sourced Photo

Ahead of state Assembly polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is turning his focus toward the youth. He, on Thursday, reiterated that the last state Budget of his tenure will be youth-centric and that it will be telecast live in colleges across the state.

Gehlot will present the budget on Friday morning. Banners have been put up across the state, raising people's expectations of the budget.

For the first time, all government and private colleges have been asked to make adequate arrangements to telecast budget live. The directions stated that it must be done in an open area so maximum number of students can watch it.

Read Also Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targets BJP, asks for a CBI probe into exam paper leak case in MP

The colleges have also been asked to send information about the number of students who watch the budget speech.

Gehlot likely to woo youth with govt jobs, free education



Gehlot is likely to woo the youth by announcing more government jobs, free education and coaching facilities for poor students, special financial assistance to the startups and a law to protect the interests of gig workers.



Besides this, government officials are approaching the coaching institutes these days to give the information of flagship schemes of the government to the students who are going to cast their votes for the first time in the coming assembly elections.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)