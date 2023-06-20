 Rajasthan: CM Gehlot To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Flood Affected Areas In State Due To Cyclone Biparjoy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: CM Gehlot To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Flood Affected Areas In State Due To Cyclone Biparjoy

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Flood Affected Areas In State Due To Cyclone Biparjoy

Disaster Management and Relief Department officials informed that 15,000 people from the affected districts have been shifted to safer places before the rains.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial tour of the areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy and meet the cyclone-affected people on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chief Minister Gehlot is expected to tour Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi, which have been affected by severe rains on account of Cyclone Biparjoy on Tuesday.

CM to take stock of flood situation

According to officials of the Relief and Civil Defense Department in Disaster Management, excessive rainfall took place in Barmer (192.37 mm), Jalore (419.10), Pali (318.70), Sirohi (464.66) and Rajsamand (251.92 mm) in the last three days. A red alert has been issued for Bundi and Sawai Madhopur districts.

The Chief Minister will reach Chauhtan village in Barmer, Sanchore in Jalore and Abu Road in Sirohi to meet the affected people on Tuesday. Some ministers and officials in charge of the areas will also be accompanying him. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Gehlot is expected to take stock of relief works in Pali and Jodhpur districts by conducting an aerial survey.

Read Also
Cyclone Biparjoy In Rajasthan: Ajmer's Govt-Run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital Gets Flooded, Visuals...
article-image

Thousands rescued, moved to safer places

Disaster Management and Relief Department officials informed that 15,000 people from the affected districts have been shifted to safer places before the rains. In the cyclone-affected areas, 1595 persons have been rescued safely by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), the Indian Army, Police and Civil Defense volunteers.

Out of them, 133 people were rescued by the NDRF from critical areas and taken to safe places, 123 were rescued by the SDRF and nine by the Indian Army. 

Read Also
Rajasthan: AAP, Congress Trade Verbal Volleys; MLAs Respond To Kejriwal's Potshots At Gehlot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Aryan Khan Bribery Case: CBI Grills Sam D'Souza

Aryan Khan Bribery Case: CBI Grills Sam D'Souza

From Elon Musk To Neil deGrasse Tyson, List Of Eminent Personalities PM Modi Will Meet During His...

From Elon Musk To Neil deGrasse Tyson, List Of Eminent Personalities PM Modi Will Meet During His...

India Has Core Belief In Respecting Sovereignty, Peaceful Resolution Of Disputes: PM Modi To Wall...

India Has Core Belief In Respecting Sovereignty, Peaceful Resolution Of Disputes: PM Modi To Wall...

Manipur Violence: SC Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking Army Protection For Kuki Community;...

Manipur Violence: SC Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking Army Protection For Kuki Community;...

'Operation Kavach': Massive Delhi Police Crackdown Against Drug Nexus, Over 100 Locations Raided

'Operation Kavach': Massive Delhi Police Crackdown Against Drug Nexus, Over 100 Locations Raided