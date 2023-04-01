Rajasthan CM Gehlot questions Om Birla’s role as Lok Sabha speaker: 'It was his duty to act impartially' |

Addressing Congress workers meeting in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s constituency Kota, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questioned Birla’s impartiality on the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Loksabha.

"Birla is under pressure. He should have been impartial and taken care of the dignity of his post," said Gehlot, adding that it was Birla’s duty to act impartially, but he has not done so. He should have shown his attitude.

Gehlot said that Birla is not a member of the BJP. "I am not aware whether he has resigned from BJP or not, but if he has not then he should be reminded of this as well."

Kota is divisional HQ of Om Birla's constituency

Congress is holding divisional meetings in Rajasthan on the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Loksabha. Kota is also a divisional HQ and the constituency of Om Birla. Congress workers of four districts that come under the Kota division were present in the meeting.

Sukhjinder Singh attacked Birla

Apart from Gehlot, the in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also attacked Birla and said that he wanted to ask Om Birla why Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in Parliament. ‘Is Om Birla the speaker of Loksabha or Modi,’ questioned Randhawa and asked party workers to teach Birla a lesson in the next election.