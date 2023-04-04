Rajasthan: CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19 |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said he has tested positive for coronavirus and will be working from his residence for the next few days.

Former CM-Vasundhara Raje also informed that she has tested positive for the virus and advised those in her close contacts to get themselves tested.

Gehlot said in a tweet, "In the last few days, the cases of Covid have increased across the country. I myself have been infected with Covid with mild symptoms. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you take care and follow the Covid protocol".

Raje said: "My report has come positive in COVID test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors. Those who have been in contact with me, get yourself tested and take precautions."

Both leaders have been quite active since the last few days.

While Gehlot has been meeting people from across the state during Jan Sunwai and other programmes, Raje too was present at the BJP core committee meeting on Sunday when the new Leader of Opposition was announced.

In fact, veteran senior leaders like Arun Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and Rajendra Rathore were present on the occasion.

