 Rajasthan: CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

Both leaders have been quite active since the last few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19 |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said he has tested positive for coronavirus and will be working from his residence for the next few days.

Former CM-Vasundhara Raje also informed that she has tested positive for the virus and advised those in her close contacts to get themselves tested.

Both leaders have been quite active in the past few days

Gehlot said in a tweet, "In the last few days, the cases of Covid have increased across the country. I myself have been infected with Covid with mild symptoms. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you take care and follow the Covid protocol".

Raje said: "My report has come positive in COVID test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors. Those who have been in contact with me, get yourself tested and take precautions."

Both leaders have been quite active since the last few days.

While Gehlot has been meeting people from across the state during Jan Sunwai and other programmes, Raje too was present at the BJP core committee meeting on Sunday when the new Leader of Opposition was announced.

In fact, veteran senior leaders like Arun Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and Rajendra Rathore were present on the occasion.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Rajasthan CM Gehlot questions Om Birla’s role as Lok Sabha speaker: 'It was his duty to act...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

Goa: 10 days after inauguration, Atal Setu closed for repair works

Goa: 10 days after inauguration, Atal Setu closed for repair works

Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on policeman in Alwar; video goes viral

Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on policeman in Alwar; video goes viral

Sikkim avalanche: Army, disaster management teams dig out buried survivors; watch video

Sikkim avalanche: Army, disaster management teams dig out buried survivors; watch video

West Bengal violence: Youth seen brandishing gun at Ram Navami rally in Howrah arrested from Bihar

West Bengal violence: Youth seen brandishing gun at Ram Navami rally in Howrah arrested from Bihar