Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot's close aide in deep trouble, Delhi police to probe rape charges against minister's son

Jaipur: The minister for water in Rajasthan, Mahesh Joshi, seems to be in deep trouble as the Delhi Police will probe the rape case filed against his son Rohit Joshi. The matter has come to light just before the Congress party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur and has put CM Ashok Gehlot in “Chinta” as Mahesh Joshi is known to be close aide of Gehlot.



The Dehli Police had filed a “zero FIR” in the case on Sunday but had said that they would transfer the case to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan because the crime allegedly took place there.



The woman had on Saturday approached Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi and filed a complaint.



On Monday, the Delhi police officials said that Delhi Police would now probe the case, “The woman in her complaint also alleged that Rohit Joshi sexually assaulted at a hotel in Sadar Bazar in March 2022. He had earlier spiked her drinks and sexually assaulted her in Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur, Rajasthan. We are now converting the zero FIR registered in this case to a regular FIR and will begin an investigation soon," said the officials.



The sources in the party said that political rivals of Joshi have started lobbying against him and have reported the whole matter to the party high command. The decision of the Delhi police has increased the probability of Rohit Joshi’s arrest in the case and in such a situation he may be asked to resign.



"The timing of lodging the FIR is important as the party’s top brass is to arrive in the state on May 13th and this has made the case a matter of concern for both CM Gehlot and the minister Joshi," said a senior leader of the party.



It is to mention here that Joshi was inducted into the cabinet during the cabinet rejig of last November. He is one of the very close leaders of CM Gehlot



In the meantime, Mahesh Joshi said, "I have been told by the media that a report has been lodged. Throughout my life, I have believed in truth and justice. The police should investigate the matter impartially. I urge all to let the police do their job."

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:33 PM IST