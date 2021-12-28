Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to bring one time crop loan waiver scheme

Jaipur: The government of Rajasthan has sent a proposal to nationalise banks for a one-time waiver of farm loans and said that if banks are ready to waive 90 per cent of the loan, the government will pay the rest.



In a meeting with State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) on Monday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Proposals have been sent to nationalize banks in this regard and the banks should extend necessary cooperation to the state government in loan waiver of farmers."



Gehlot said that the banks should implement a one-time loan waiver scheme on the lines of the State Bank of India (SBI) that has recently launched a scheme for farm loan waiver and agricultural loans classified as non-performing assets have been waived. 90% of the loan has been waived by the bank while the remaining 10% was paid by the farmer.



He said “The state government is ready to give 10% share of the farmer in this scheme as the aim of the state government and banks is to provide relief to the farmers".



It is to mention here that farm loan waiver was a promise made by Congress in the last assembly elections and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed that all loans will be waived within 10 days of assuming power.



The Gehlot government waived the farm loans of Rs,14,000 crores from cooperative banks to fulfil the promise but the farmers’ loans from nationalized banks declared NPA on November 20, 2018, are yet to be waived and Gehlot is under the attack of opposition Bjp of not fulfilling the promise.

ALSO READ Omicron scare: CM Ashok Gehlot directs officials to make Covid vaccination mandatory in Rajasthan

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:37 PM IST