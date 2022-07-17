Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot slams BJP for allegations against late Congress leader Ahmad Patel

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Calling it a symbol of political malice, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its allegations against late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "the allegation against late Ahmed Patel by the SIT of Gujarat Police quoting Teesta Setalvad is condemnable and symbol of political malice."

The SIT made the claim while opposing the bail application of Teesta Setalvad.

Gehlot, who was recently appointed as the senior observer for Gujarat Assembly polls by the party, said that BJP leaders had levelled such allegations before the last Gujarat elections.

"Today, Mr Ahmed Patel is not among us to put his side, so false allegations are being levelled against him for political gains. This revenge politics is proof of the character of BJP-RSS," said Gehlot in the tweet.

The Rajasthan CM, further slamming BJP, said that the saffron party is showing the height of political vendetta by accusing Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Questioning a personality like former Vice President Hamid Ansari on petty allegations made by a Pakistani man also shows the real face of the BJP, he said.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel died in 2020 following Covid-19 complications.

Gehlot was in-charge of the Congress campaign during the last assembly polls and was considered one of the close aides of Ahmed Patel. This time also, he has been assigned the responsibility of senior observer of the party in Gujarat.

Besides Gehlot, 14 Rajasthan ministers have been made observers in different assembly segments.

