Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot satisfied with his political career, wants to form govt for fourth time

Jaipur: An emotional appeal of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to workers has become a matter of discussion in political circles of the state. The appeal was made during the party’s state convention on Saturday where Gehlot said, "I am completely satisfied with my political life. I want to satisfy the high command by repeating the Congress government in the state."



Gehlot said, "The high command has great expectations from the Congress workers of the state and if all unite and fulfil their respective responsibilities then no one can stop the formation of Congress government again in the state."



Reports said that after hearing this, workers attending the convention shouted the slogans saying "you will become CM for the fourth time".



Gehlot also said that after his first tenure it was the annoyed government employees that became the reason for defeat and after the second tenor the Modi wave stopped the Congress from reputing, but this time there is no anti-incumbency of the government till now.



Gehlot’s statement is being considered as a reply to those in the party who very often criticize him for not repeating the government even once. These kinds of statements had come from the dissident faction of the party at the time of political turmoil in the state.



"The party has fared well in all by-elections and local body polls after assuming power in 2019 and at the same time the opposition BJP is looking fragmented. It seems that being an astute and experienced politician, Gehlot has a feeling that this time he can shut the mouth of his critics by repeating the government," said a senior party leader on anonymity.



On the question of whether he wants the fourth term as CM, the leader said, "If he can become CM despite being not the party president for two times then he will defiantly make a strong claim if he manages to repeat the government."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:13 PM IST