Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot opposes proposed amendment in deputation rules for IAS officers

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has opposed the proposed amendment in deputation rule for IAS officers. He has written to PM Narendra Modi urging him not to go ahead with the changes. ‘This amendment is against the basic spirit of the Constitution and will affect the spirit of cooperative federalism,’ said Gehlot in his letter to PM Modi.

Gehlot said in his letter that the amendment to Rule 6 of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, will enable the Union government to call an officer on deputation without the consent of the concerned officer and the state government. He said that the decision will violate the constitutional jurisdiction prescribed for the central and state governments, and reduce the spirit of working fearlessly and faithfully.

Gehlot also quoted India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said that Patel had termed All India Services a ‘Steal Frame of India’ but the proposed amendment weak the services in future.

Gehlot urged the prime minister to personally intervene and put an end to the attack on the Constitution of India and the autonomy of the states through the proposed amendment.

It is to note that Gehlot is the second non-Bjp CM who has opposed the proposed amendment and feared that this will harm the efforts of the states to achieve the goals set by the Constitution.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 03:14 PM IST