Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses proposed cabinet rejig

The long-awaited meeting of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took place on Thursday in Delhi. Gehlot briefed her about the exercise of proposed cabinet rejig and political appointments and said, "I have briefed my party high command about the current situation in the state. The high command will decide on the cabinet reshuffle".



Gehlot and Sonia met one-to-one after a long time and if sources are to be believed this was the last meeting to resolve the long pending issues of cabinet rejig and political appointments in the state and now it will take place at any time.



Talking to the media after the meeting, Gehlot said, "I have submitted my full report on Rajasthan to party high command. Now, the decision has to be taken by the high command and whatever the high command will decide will be accepted by all of us".



On the question of the reshuffle, the CM said, "The high command will decide on the reshuffle. Ajai Maken has all the information and he will talk to Rahul Gandhi and Congress president". He taunted that the media is announcing the dates of which even I do not know. Have some patience, he added.



It is to note that Gehlot was in Delhi and held a meeting with Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal and the in-charge of the party Ajai Maken on Wednesday evening. The meeting was held at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence, though Rahul was not present in the meeting.



This was the second meeting of all these leaders in the last 25 days to resolve the issues of the Rajasthan Congress that are pending for more than one year. After the meeting, Ajay Maken said , "We discussed Rajasthan's political situation in detail. I think the confusion over a lot of matters was done away with and the roadmap became clear". "Everything was discussed- not only the state cabinet but also how will we win and come back to power in Rajasthan in 2023", he further said.



Notably, at present, there are 9 vacancies in the Rajasthan cabinet and there are reports that 3 ministers namely Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind S Dotasara will be dropped as the first two have recently been appointed as the in-charge of the poll-bound state of Gujarat and Punjab respectively, whereas Dotasra is the president of Rajasthan Congress. So in total, there will be 12 vacancies and now it will be interesting to see that how many supporters of the dissident faction led by the former deputy CM Sachin Pilot will get birth in the cabinet as the whole conflict is central to this point only as per the reports.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 05:23 PM IST