Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal at Rahul Gandhi's residence: Here's what they discussed

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal in the national capital on Wednesday. AICC in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken was also present in the meeting held at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting, news agency ANI reported.

After the meeting, Ajay Maken said they discussed Rajasthan's political situation in detail. "We also discussed future roadmap to see that Congress come to power in 2023 (in state). We also discussed bypoll results. I think confusion over a lot of matters was done away with & roadmap became clear," he added. "Everything was discussed - not only the state cabinet but also how will we win and come back to power in Rajasthan in 2023," he further said.

According to NDTV, the leaders discussed the long-pending issue of accommodating supporters of Sachin Pilot into the state cabinet. Reportedly, the Congress high command is keen that the cabient reshuffle be done immediately and supporters of Pilot be accommodated.

Earlier in the day, Pilot had also met KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Congress sources told news agency IANS that the state Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary might be relieved from cabinet portfolios as they have been made party in-charges of Gujarat and Punjab.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:07 PM IST