Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot hints at early state budget

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

There may be speculation about Ashok Gehlot’s continuation in the post as Rajasthan chief minister, but looking confident in continuing his term, the veteran leader amidst the ongoing political crisis in the state has hinted at an early budget for the next financial year.

On Tuesday, hinting at the year's state budget, he said it might come earlier than usual. He said the government wanted no delays as parties would go into election mode after the budget.

Gehlot said, "The budget comes in February-March, but this time it may come 15 days or one month early as we all have to go for elections."

Gehlot held a review meeting of the budget announcements with officers on Tuesday and claimed that 89 per cent of budget announcements have been approved, while 74 per cent has already been implemented.

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Gehlot said that the next budget will have a special focus on youth. "Our next budget will be for the youth. I have directed the officers that the schemes for the youth should be implemented quickly. The budget will be made with the thought of how Rajasthan could become a model state for youth and students," said Gehlot.

The chief minister also gave a call to people to send their suggestions for the next budget. "We hold pre-budget meetings every year, but I would like to ask the people to give their suggestions regarding the budget. We will examine it and will do whatever is possible to implement it," the chief minister said.

"We want to present the plans for social security, education, and health services firmly. I am repeatedly asking the people of the state to give us one more chance. My experience is that whenever the government is not repeated, there has been a problem in implementing all the schemes," said Gehlot.

In the meantime, dissident Sachin Pilot met with one of Gehlot’s loyalists Pratap Singh Khachriawas on Monday late at night. The meeting reportedly lasted for about one and a half hours. Pratap Singh confirmed the meeting but declined to share anything.