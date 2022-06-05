Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot convinces disgruntled Congress MLAs

Six Congress and BSP MLAs who were showing annoyance with the Gehlot government in Rajasthan are now ‘satisfied’ after meeting with CM Ashok Gehlot and have reached Udaipur to enjoy a luxury stay of Congress and supporting MLAs. "The MLAs have some issues which have been resolved and as you can see that all of them are satisfied now. We have failed the horse-trading conspiracy of BJP for one more time and we’ll win all the three seats of Rajya Sabha," said CM Gehlot to the media in Udaipur on Sunday.

Ashok Gehlot said, “these are the MLAs who had supported us even at the time of political crisis, so BJP should not have expected anything from them as Rajya Sabha polls are nothing compared to that crisis.’

Four BSP MLAs including one minister and two Congress MLAs were openly criticizing the Gehlot government on various issues and Congress was looking in trouble as the party is in desperate need of votes of independents and supporting parties for its third candidate.

Some of the close leaders of CM Gehlot were in constant touch with these MLAs and on Saturday late at night Gehlot held a meeting with them. The MLAs showed full confidence in the leadership of Gehlot after the meeting. "We have brought everything to the notice of the CM. There were very small issues. Now the CM will fix everything. There is no issue of displeasure now," said Rajendra Gudha, the minister who was leading this annoyed group.

Although, Gehlot has managed these MLAs party is still short of the required number as the other parties like Bhartiya Tribal Party and CPM have not cleared their stand till now and 2 to 3 independents are still away from the luxurious Badabandi of Congress MLAs.

It is to mention here that the third candidate of Congress needs 14 extra votes to win this election and every vote is crucial for the party.

