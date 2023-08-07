Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Appears Before Rouse Avenue Court Through VC In Sanjivani Scam Case

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appeared through video conferencing (VC) at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday in the defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh. The Revision Court exempted Gehlot from appearing in person and submitting a bail bond.

The Rouse Avenue Court has scheduled further hearing for August 21. In this scenario, CM Gehlot will need to obtain a stay order from the Court regarding the lower court's decision or seek another exemption from personal appearance. Otherwise, on August 21, he will be required to appear in person at Rouse Avenue Court to secure his bail.

Shekhawat's complaint

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had filed a defamation case against CM Gehlot, claiming that Gehlot had accused Shekhawat and his family of being involved in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative scam.

In response to the case, Rouse Avenue Court issued a summons to CM Ashok Gehlot on July 6th. Gehlot subsequently filed a revision in the sessions court but was not granted relief; he was, however, permitted to appear via VC.

Arguments made by Gehlot's Counsel

During the hearing in the sessions court on August 1, it was argued on behalf of CM Ashok Gehlot that, as the Home Minister, he oversees the Home Department, including the Special Operation Group (SOG), which operates under him. Gehlot's statement was based on an SOG report, which included Gajendra Singh's family in the complaint received.

Advocates representing Gajendra Singh Shekhawat countered that their clients were not named in any of the complaints. The SOG collected alleged facts after the defamation case was registered.

It's noteworthy that the defamation case was filed approximately five months ago, following Gehlot's statement about Gajendra Singh's parents and wife being allegedly involved in the Sanjivani case. Gehlot welcomed the defamation case, asserting that the entire scam is only on paper, providing a pretext for the case to move forward.

