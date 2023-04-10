Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces inflation relief camps at 2000 places across state

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

To cash the populist announcements made in the recent budget, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan will hold inflation relief camps across the state. Beneficiaries under various schemes announced in the Budget will be registered in the camps which will start from April 24th.

The Inflation relief camps will be held at 2000 places including government hospitals, gas agencies, bus stands, main markets, shopping malls, airports, railway stations, district collectorate offices, panchayat samiti, municipality, and other government offices and public places.

Besides this, in rural areas, an inflation relief camp will be held along with the Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang campaign at each panchayat samiti.

As per the press release of the government, people will be informed about various government schemes in these camps and will be registered on the spot under these schemes.

Notably, Gehlot had presented his last budget on the theme of Bacaht, Badaht, and Rahat and announce to give Ujjvalaa gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity for up to 100 units, free food kits for one crore families, and an inflation relief package of around R's 19000 crores.

Looking at the elections scheduled in December this year, these camps are being taken as a bid to get the response of the public on these populist announcements.

