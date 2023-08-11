Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Alleges Home Ministry 'Hatching Conspiracies' To Topple State Government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged the Modi government of hatching conspiracies against the state government in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The Central government is hatching conspiracies against us. We have the information regarding this,’ said Gehlot to the media in Jaipur.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had tried to topple the Gehlot government earlier also, but could not succeed. "Now their heart is on fire. That is why Modi has made six visits to the state so far," the chief minister alleged.

'Rajasthan elections important for India's future'

Calling the Rajasthan election important, Gehlot said, "This election is important not only for Rajasthan but for the future of the country. The governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh were toppled but with the blessings of the people of the state, we survived. This time the people of Rajasthan have decided to repeat the Congress government to teach a lesson to the Central government."

Gehlot also claimed that Congress will win the elections. "We have set a target of mission 156 and we will do everything to fulfil this target," he said.

