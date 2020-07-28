Rajasthan class 10 results declared on rajresults.nic.in; girls outshine boys

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the results for class 10 exams today, July 28. The state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara released the results from the board's office.

Students who have appeared for the class 10 examination can check their results on RBSE's official website at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage reached at 80.63 percent.

In class 10 results, this year, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 81.41 percent. Whereas, the pass percentage of boys stood at 79.99 percent.

CM Ashok Gehlot congratulated successful students. Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote "Congratulations to all the students, who have excelled in the Rajasthan Board class 10th exams. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours."