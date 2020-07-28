Rajasthan class 10 results declared on rajresults.nic.in; girls outshine boys

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the results for class 10 exams today, July 28. The state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara released the results from the board's office.
Students who have appeared for the class 10 examination can check their results on RBSE's official website at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, the overall pass percentage reached at 80.63 percent.
In class 10 results, this year, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 81.41 percent. Whereas, the pass percentage of boys stood at 79.99 percent.
CM Ashok Gehlot congratulated successful students. Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote "Congratulations to all the students, who have excelled in the Rajasthan Board class 10th exams. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours."
State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also congratulated students on Twitter.
In his tweet, he wrote, "The result of class 10 exam was released today, where the pass percentage stood at 80.63 percent. Many congratulations to all the successful students. All the officials of the Board of Secondary Education, teachers, parents and media colleagues have also been successful in conducting the examinations in this coronavirus pandemic. Thanks for helping to organise."
Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results:
Visit these official websites of the RBSE - rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the link that says 'RBSE class 10 results'
Enter your roll number and other required details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download the result. Take a print out of the result for future reference.
The class 10 exams were held between 12 and 24 March. However, all the papers of RBSE Class 10 could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 were later held on 29 and 30 June.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)