Rajasthan Chintan Shivir: Ashok Gehlot to review ministers' performance on poll promises, budget announcements

Before the start of the Assembly session, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a two-day Chintan Shivir from Monday. The ministers will make a presentation on their achievements and functioning of their departments.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
ANI
Jaipur: Before the start of the Assembly session, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a two-day Chintan Shivir from Monday. The ministers will make a presentation on their achievements and functioning of their departments.

It is the first-of-its-kind Shivir in the current tenure of the Gehlot Government. Only ministers and administrative secretaries of their departments will attend it. They have been asked to make a presentation of the working of their departments during the last four years, progress on promises made in the party's election manifesto and fulfillment of the Budget announcements. Every minister and his administrative secretary would get 15 minutes. It will be discussed with other ministers.

In addition, the ministers will have to make suggestions for the budget and the functioning of the Government, as the election will be held later in the year.

After the Shivir, the ministers will go to districts and hold meetings with local administration and party workers to get their feedback on fulfillment of budget announcements.

The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly will start on January 23. It will be Mr Ashok Gehlot's last budget. The session is likely to run till mid-March, so it is being taken as the last brainstorming session of the Government before going to the polls.

