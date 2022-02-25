Rajasthan: Child trapped in borewell rescued after 26 hours

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell into an open bore well in the Sikar district of Rajasthan was rescued on Friday evening after a 26-hour long rescue operation.

The child fell into the borewell while playing near his house in Bijarniya ki Dhani under the Khatushyamji police station at around 3 pm on Thursday. The boy was struck at a depth of around 50 feet.

The rescue operation was carried out for over 26 hours by State and National Disaster Relief Force.

Officials told that the boy was continuously monitored through the camera and was given oxygen through a pipe. He was also provided water, milk, biscuits through a rope.

To rescue the boy, the rescue teams dogged a parallel well.

Police said that the boy is in good health but has been taken to the hospital for a checkup.

The mother of the boy said, “He is safe and I am thankful to god.’

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:02 PM IST