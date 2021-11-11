Rajasthan cabinet rejig: Those who 'toiled hard' to bring Congress to power should be recognized, says Sachin Pilot

While there's a possibility of major cabinet reshuffle in Congress led Rajasthan government, former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said people who "toiled hard" to bring the party to power "should be given participation in the government".

According to India Today report, Pilot on Thursday spoke about the impending cabinet expansion in Rajasthan and the report submitted by the committee to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with regard to grievances of his faction.

Speaking about the cabinet expansion, he said, "I met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi. Whatever decision is taken by the Congress High command (regarding cabinet expansion) will be acceptable to all of us."

"Those people who toiled hard to bring Congress into power should be given participation in the government," Pilot said.

He said, "The committee that was formed to look into the issues raised by us has submitted its report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Soon, action will be taken on the report."

The Congress had formed a three-member panel for the resolution of the issues raised by the legislators led by Pilot, who had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of collecting Rs 20 lakh crore through cess on petrol and diesel, giving no relief to people even after the price of crude in the international market "halved".

His comments come a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the residence of Rahul Gandhi, where party general secretaries Ajay Maken and K C Venugopal were also present to discuss cabinet expansion and political appointments in the state.

The cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is overdue as many in Sachin Pilot's camp are seeking accommodation in the cabinet. Sachin Pilot and the MLAs loyal to him had revolted against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot last year.

Speaking about two factions in Rajasthan Congress camp, Pilot said, "Elections in Rajasthan are 22 months away. We have to work towards that if we have to ensure that all this talk of Congress and BJP ruling in Rajasthan alternatively has to be done away with."

Pilot also claimed that his party government has fulfilled most promises it made in its election manifesto.

On the question of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state, he said the chief minister has said that the state government will reduce prices.

