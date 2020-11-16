Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal passes away: PM Modi mourns demise

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain haemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday. He was 72.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the senior Congress leader who was associated with the grand old party since the time of Indira Gandhi.
"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," said PM Modi.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences. "Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP," Gehlot tweeted.
"Shocked by the sad news of Raj Minister Sh Meghwal passing away. Fondly called “Master Ji” he had been fighting elections since 1977 & was a strong Dalit face of the Congress.Had the honour of having him as my VP in PCC for 5 yrs& worked closely with him for our comeback in 2018," wrote Sachin Pilot.
Meanwhile, the state government has declared a one-day mourning on Tuesday following Meghwal's demise.
Meghwal, who represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district, suffered a brain stroke in May this year. He was on the ventilator for several weeks.
Meghwal was a five-time MLA and a stalwart Dalit leader with a stronghold on Dalit votes in the Shekhawati and Bikaner regions of Rajasthan, covering the northern and western parts of the state.
Recently, his daughter Banarasi Devi had passed away due to cardiac arrest.