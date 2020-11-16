Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal passes away: PM Modi mourns demise

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain haemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday. He was 72.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the senior Congress leader who was associated with the grand old party since the time of Indira Gandhi.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," said PM Modi.