Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal passes away; CM Ashok Gehlot mourns demise

Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Rajasthan Cabinet minister and an influential Dalit leader, passed away on Monday. He was 72 years old.

Meghwal was admitted in Gurugram’s Medanta hospital in May after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was on the ventilator for several weeks. His daughter, Banarsi Meghwal, had passed away in October this year after a brief illness.

Meghwal had suffered a brain haemorrhage in May this year and was shifted to Medanta hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several Congress leaders expressed sorrow at the passing away of Meghwal, who was minister for social justice and empowerment and disaster management in Gehlot’s Cabinet. He was education minister in Gehlot’s last government from 2008-2013.

Gehlot expressed grief at Meghwal’s demise. “I am deeply saddened at the news of the passing away of our colleague and cabinet minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal. Late Bhanwarlal Meghwal and I have worked together since 1980. He always actively raised issues of public interest and problems related to the Dalit community. He made a special place in public life through his talent and hard work. His commendable service in several important ministries will always be remembered,” Gehlot said in his condolence message.