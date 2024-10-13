Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP, Congress Focus On Preparations & Booth Management As 7 Assembly Seats At Stake

Representative Image

After the elections in neighboring Haryana, the BJP and Congress have started focusing on the by-polls of seven assembly seats in Rajasthan. BJP's core group meeting held in Jaipur on Sunday while the Congress is about to start booth management training camps for its workers in all the by-polls bound assembly segments.

The core group of BJP in its meeting chaired by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma discussed the party's campaign and feedback reports of the districts regarding the names of the candidates.

“This was the first meeting if the core group regarding the by-polls. Many issues were discussed, including the ground reports of the assembly seats. Now the core group will meet the party high command to share these reports and the names of the candidates would be announced from Delhi,” said a senior leader of the party.

The dates of the by-polls on seven assembly seats of the state namely Dausa, Deoli - Uniyara, Jhunjhunu, Salumbar, Chourasi, Khiinvsar and Ramgarh are likely to be announced in the coming week.

The stakes for BJP are not very high in the by — elections as the party has to save only one seat of Salumbar from where it's sitting MLA Amrit Lal Meena passed away recently, but as the party is ruling the state and particularly after the unexpected win in neighboring Haryana, the party is now pressured to perform well.

However the party looks energized after the Haryana results. The party president Madan Rathore said," Haryana is our neighboring state and the results have energized our workers which will impact the by-polls in the state,"

On the other hand, stakes for Congress are very high as among the rest of the six seats, Dausa, Deoli - Uniyara, Jhunjhunu and Ramgarh are of the Grand Old Party, while Khiinvsar and Chourasi are with two local parties Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Bhartiya Adiwasi Party (BAP) who both were in alliance with Congress in Lok Sabha elections.

Looking at this, the party has decided to strengthen the booth management. The training camps of booth level workers are scheduled in the coming days, while the first round of feedback meetings with local leaders of poll bound seats is already over.

The sources in the party said that party was quite confident of a comfortable win on all its seats but party' s debacle in Haryana has somewhere jolted the workers and now the party has to rethink its strategy, however the party president Govind Singh Dotasara rules out any impact of Haryana results. "Haryana results will not impact our poll preparation for the state. We are confident to winning all the seats as people are now tired of the BJP government in the state,"said Dotasara in the media.